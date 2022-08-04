Inside Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood wasn't looking for marriage when she met former NHL player Mike Fisher.

The Canadian sportsman was friends with Carrie's bass player Mike Childers, who invited the hockey star to one of their shows. Carrie and Mike hit it off, but living in different countries and having busy careers meant they didn't see each other for another three months.

The two finally enjoyed their first date on New Year's Eve 2008 and a year later Mike proposed at Carrie's parents home with a stunning halo setting ring with pavé diamonds along the sides. The center stone featured a beautiful round cut yellow diamond; the ring was rumored to have cost $150,000.

They only waited nine months before marrying on Lake Oconee in Georgia at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, which they rented out for the entire weekend.

The weekend reportedly cost over $500,000 and they redecorated the entire resort for the weekend, replacing the hotel’s rugs and logos with their own custom 'CM' logo.

Their fairytale nuptials saw Carrie wear a custom Monique Lhuillier dress that featured 3,000 handmade silk organza flowers dusted with crystals, and a 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara, a gift from Mike.

Carrie and Mike wed in July 2010

They were joined at the altar by Carrie's then-four-year-old terrier Ace who was "barking like mad," Carrie told People magazine at the time.

Mike added: "I took his woman!"

Their first dance was to Brandon Heath’s Love Never Fails, and as a gift to Mike, Carrie arranged for Brandon to attend and perform the song live.

The two began dating in 2009

But the first few months of marriage saw them living apart, and Mike eventually left the Ottaw Senators to move to the Nashville Predators so he could be closer to his wife.

The pair welcomed their first son in 2015, Isaiah, and second son Jacob was born in 2019. Mike retired from hockey in 2018 however Carrie is still performing and touring, most recently releasing her ninth album Denim and Rhinestones.

But during a recent visit to the UK, she admitted that even with the fame and success, she's happiest when she is at home.

They are parents to two sons

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens. I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to change their wardrobe, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."