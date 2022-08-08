Carrie Underwood gets fans talking with girls' night out photo The Ghost Story singer had some fun

Carrie Underwood is enjoying a bit of time away from the spotlight before she hits the road quite soon, and fans can't wait for her return.

In the meantime, the singer is having as much fun as she can, sharing a rare personal photo on her Instagram that captured the moment.

She shared a picture of herself surrounded by friends as they enjoyed a girls' night out, although their significant others were included.

However, they were hidden away, as Carrie explained in her caption, writing: "Girls' night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren't!

"I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! [heart emoji] you guys!!!" she concluded.

Even in a more casual setting, Carrie managed to stand out with her put-together look, opting for a white floral blouse with a plunging V-neck neckline and blue jeans that displayed her toned legs.

Carrie spent the night out with her girls

She let her hair down and kept her jewelry minimal for the casual night, completing the look with a pair of white shoes.

One of her friends from the group commented: "Such a fun night! Not sure canning day can compare haha," while another who couldn't make the meeting wrote: "Ahhhhh miss you guys! Where are the candy bracelets?"

One of Carrie's followers said: "Girls' nights are the best!!" with another saying: "You ladies look amazing," and a third adding: "Beauty everywhere there!" punctuated with a series of heart emojis.

The singer is enjoying a bit of time off before embarking upon her nationwide Denim & Rhinestones Tour, taking her away from her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons.

The singer will embark on her nationwide tour this October

The show, in support of her latest album, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023.

The first concert takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit up states like Texas, New York, Minnesota, and even her home state of Tennessee, with Jimmie Allen being her supporting act throughout.

