Simon Cowell reveals bold prediction for Carrie Underwood after phenomenal AGT performance

The America's Got Talent live shows kicked off with a bang on 9 August, with the season 17 acts bringing their best performances to the stage yet.

The bar was high for Terry Crews' golden buzzer act Avery Dixon, but after the saxophone player gave it everything he had, the judges and audience were left in awe.

After his set that brought the house down, Simon Cowell was left suitably impressed and went on to make a bold prediction for Avery.

"I want to say something," he started. "I know we say a lot of 'You're going to be a star etc', I promise you, Avery, since we met you, something's changed.

"I'm going to predict something," he added, then taking fans down memory lane by revisiting his first taste of Stateside fame with American Idol.

"I said this about Carrie Underwood years and years and years ago on another show, which is…you're going to be a superstar.

Avery Dixon's performance blew the judges away

"I promise you, Avery. Anything you've dreamed of I actually believe is going to happen. You were great the first time, this was incredible. And your confidence, and your talent, everything is brilliant. I'm so happy for you!"

The other judges were just as effusive with their praise, with Sofia Vergara enthusiastically stating that there was "nothing better than you could do."

"America, let's bring this kind of music back. Vote for him!" Heidi Klum added, with Howie Mandel then calling him a "superstar" and showering more compliments.

The throwback was certainly a touching one for many viewers, who would remember when Simon would sing Carrie's praises on season 4 of the reality singing competition.

Carrie won season 4 of American Idol

He would frequently state that she had the goods to go far, even saying after one of her performances: "I will make a prediction. Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any previous Idol winner."

