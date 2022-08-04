Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher makes impassioned plea in rare post

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher is not very active on social media – so when he does post, it's always for a reason close to his heart.

READ: Carrie Underwood's troubling weight loss journey revealed

The former ice hockey player – who was captain of the Nashville Predators – took to Instagram to make an impassioned plea to his followers in which he urged them to vote in the election for Tennessee State Senate District 27 when the polls open on 4 August.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Mike has thrown his support behind candidate Gary Humble, officially endorsing him for State Senate to represent Williamson County. Posting on his Stories, Mike shared a photo of him in his Predators jersey alongside the message: "State Senate Gary Humble Tennessee. Now endorsed by Mike Fisher."

Mike also wrote a personal message, which read: "If you are in TN state senate district 27. Vote for my friend @garyhumbleforsenate he will fight for your God given rights and freedoms like no one else!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares incredible view of endless garden on 400-acre family farm

SEE: Carrie Underwood's sculpted legs in tiny shorts leave fans stunned

Mike made an emotional statement on Gary's website too, in which he said: "I know what it is like to train hard, prepare, and fight it out on the ice. And being from Canada, I know what it is like to watch liberty slip away. But all is not lost.

Mike shared his endorsement on Instagram

"The world watched as a group of truckers had the courage to fight back. I watched Gary bring that fight to Tennessee over the last two years to stop unconstitutional mandates and medical tyranny."

He added: "I am proud to call Tennessee home. And I am proud to support my friend, Gary Humble for state senate because I know he is the kind of leader we need."

Carrie and Mike live in Franklin, TN, with their two sons

When Mike isn't voicing his political hopes, he enjoys spending time at home with Carrie and their two children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three.

The family live on a 400-acre farm in Franklin which they bought for $3million in 2011, according to Variety. They went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.