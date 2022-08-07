Carrie Underwood's son made the sweetest mishap concerning his famous mom

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being a mom and while she's a world-famous country singer, when it comes to her home life she's just like any other parent.

The American Idol alumni is relatively private when it comes to discussing her family, but has given a glimpse into what life is like away from the stage on several occasions - including a hilarious insight into how her eldest son Isaiah views her.

Back in 2020, the star posted a photo on Instagram of a worksheet her little boy had filled in about her, titled 'All About My Mom'.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's love story

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Soooo apparently I'm 70 and I'm really good at doing the laundry."

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher share Isaiah and younger son Jacob, and live on a farm in Nashville.

While she's on the road a lot of work, Carrie's children often remain at home so that they can have stability, although they do go and visit their mom in concert from time to time too.

Carrie Underwood shared her oldest son's adorable mishap

Giving a rare insight into what her home life is like, the award-winning star told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in 2020: "I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots boy not being on stage for a minute."

She added: "I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It's the most I've been still in over 15 years."

Most recently, Carrie opened up about her home life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country, and revealed that she's by far the happiest when she's at home.

Carrie with husband Mike Fisher

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

