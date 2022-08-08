Carol Vorderman looks sensational as she shares incredible retreat update The star is in portugal!

Carol Vorderman was a vision on Sunday as she updated fans from her exciting health retreat in Portugal.

The former Countdown queen took to her Instagram account to share the update which saw her post a selection of stunning photos from her visit to the Holy site of Fatima. Despite the heat, Carol is appropriately dressed for the religious visit wearing a pair of leggings and a long-sleeved top.

Captioning the post she said: "Day out today to the Holy site of Fatima....going back for early mass later this week. If you haven't been, and even if you don't believe in any religion, I recommend it highly.

"It's huge and beautiful and ethereal with pilgrims on their knees crawling their final path to mass, some praying for fertility, some for lost loved souls and some for a miracle relief from illness. Ours is not to judge a single soul. If prayer helps then it helps...forever living in a world of hope helps so many.

Carol updated fans on Sunday

"We went onto a stunning fish lunch overlooking Nazare...home of the biggest waves in the world for surfers...famed for the 100ft wave…I'll post more pics later this week."

Fans flocked to comment on the fabulous update. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous , enjoy Portugal Carol." A second wrote: "Amazing! What a beautiful setting and a great pic of you."

A third added: "Fabulous place. Such an impact during my visit." A fourth wrote: "Great photo & certainly one place would love to visit one day.

The star was so excited to get started

Carol is away at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat, and the presenter is loving every minute.

Last week, she posted a video showing a totally dark starlit sky, captioned: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky," wowing her fans with her dedication to wellness.

One fan wrote: "Love it!! Time for a bit of peace," while another commented: "You're very brave Carol!!"

Carol is having a fabulous time

Carol's second update revealed she hadn't headed back to bed following her dawn swim. Posting a photo of the sunrise, she wrote: "I love mornings best of all. Dawn from the pool. Off for a yoga sesh with Kenny. I'm rubbish at yoga but who cares if I don't? I'm a trier."

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

