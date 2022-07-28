Carol Vorderman stuns in figure-hugging skinny jeans as she shares emotional message The star was a vision!

Carol Vorderman looked sensational in a pair of stylish skinny jeans as she stepped out in Cardiff on Wednesday alongside This Morning's fabulous Menopause Bus.

MORE: Carol Vorderman talks feeling suicidal in candid This Morning interview

The former countdown queen paired the dark blue trousers with an elegant embroidered blouse in a light cream shade, that boasted a gorgeous peter pan collar, embellished with a beautiful blue hem. She also added a vibrant blue belt to tie in the gorgeous ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman says she was suicidal during the menopause in candid interview

As for her shoes, the star opted for a pair of chic blue pointed toe boots which matched her fabulous blue belt. Her makeup looked sensational as rocked dark eye makeup and pretty pink lipstick.

READ: Carol Vorderman reveals unconventional treatment that keeps her looking so young

SEE: Carol Vorderman gives unexpected update on Lorraine Kelly amid absence from show

Captioning a photo of the gorgeous look, the star opened up about the important cause and confessed she suffered with depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of being perimenopausal.

Carol shared her emotional post with fans on Instagram

She wrote: "Busy morning with @thismorning and the Menopause Bus down in @mermaidquay Cardiff. Such an important thing the show and all the charities are doing. We were inundated with women coming to the bus to talk about their issues and the more we speak about it the better and stronger we will become together.

"I had hormonal depression for a while during the perimenopause. It was horrific to the point of feeling suicidal. I've never even had anxiety in my life before other than for a specific reason (bullying or harassment). BUT this was in the years when women were meant to shut up and stay silent. Well I didn't. I sought a doctor as I'd self diagnosed that the deep depression was linked to hormones.

The star always looks fabulous

"I was right. The Professor I saw gave me some bio identical hormones (all now available on the NHS) and WITHIN 48 HOURS the depression lifted and I have never had those feelings since. IT TOOK LESS THAN 2 DAYS. I didn't need anti depressants. They would have been entirely the wrong medicine…"

Carol also urged other women to come forward in the heartfelt message and added: "Watch out world there is a new awakening of goodness and well spent years. Go girls....we are in this together."

Fans flooded the comments with their replies to the post and penned: "Go Carol." A second added: "Wow Bella," with two flame emojis.

Carol recently attended the Top Gun premiere

A third wrote: "Amazing so important for us to be staring our stories and experiences to help normalise this conversation and help women get the support they deserve! Would loved to have been there."

A fourth penned: "It's so wonderful to hear your story and thanks for highlighting such an important issue."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.