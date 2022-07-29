Carol Vorderman looks spectacular in leopard leggings as she hints at upcoming change

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carol Vorderman is ready for change in her life, and she took a step towards that on Friday as she brought a new iPhone 13 in the hopes of improving her photo quality.

The former Countdown presenter posed with the item inside a Selfridges bag as she stunned in one of her most striking outfits to date. The star looked phenomenal as she rocked a slinky white zip-up top and a swanky pair of leopard-print leggings that highlighted all of her curves to perfection. A few strands of her blonde locks fell down to partially cover her face.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman completes a half-marathon in the snow

In her caption, she joked: "She's always been a @theofficialselfridges girl.... Just bought an iPhone 13....hopefully picture quality improves from the usual tat I put out."

As ever, Carol's post drove her fans wild, as one enthused: "Looking as stunning as ever Carol," alongside a string of flame emojis, while a second posted: "You look absolutely beautiful as always."

A third added: "Those leggings look so tight on you Carol. You're incredible," and a fourth complimented: "You look absolutely stunning and as for tat you always seem to look gorgeous and having fun in your pics and vids."

Another follower also stood up for Carol as they disagreed with her caption. "Never seen any tat pics from you," they responded.

Carol showed off her curves

Carol loves her curve-hugging items of clothing, and she stunned earlier this week in Cardiff when she stepped out in a stunning pair of skinny jeans.

She paired the dark blue trousers with an elegant embroidered blouse in a light cream shade, that boasted a gorgeous peter pan collar, embellished with a beautiful blue hem. She also added a vibrant blue belt to tie in the gorgeous ensemble.

As for her shoes, the star opted for a pair of chic blue pointed toe boots which matched her fabulous blue belt. Her makeup looked sensational as rocked dark eye makeup and pretty pink lipstick.

