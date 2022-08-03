Salma Hayek wows on set of her movie with romantic new look The actress knows how to turn heads

Salma Hayek loves nothing more than a sun-drenched getaway and her most recent trip has brought a whole new look with it.

The much-loved actress has temporarily moved to Rome, Italy where she's shooting the movie Without Blood and photos from set show her rocking a sheer outfit and a very different hairstyle.

Salma's long locks have been replaced with a sleek, wavy bob which reaches her shoulders.

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make rare appearance together on Ellen

Her demure appearance has been accentuated by a set of pearls and a sheer-sleeved, black dress.

It's a very different summer look for Salma who normally shares bikini and swimsuit-clad selfies to celebrate the season.

Rather than sunning herself on the beach or poolside she's hard at work on her movie which fans are eager to discover more about.

Salma looks demure on the set of her movie Without Blood

Without Blood is based on the international-bestselling novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco and is being directed and produced by Angelina Jolie.

She spoke after the film was announced and said: "I'm honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice."

Salma has been noticeably quiet on social media in recent weeks and last posted on her Instagram feed on 21 June when she shared the trailer for the series, Santa Evita, which she produced.

Salma's taken a break from posting her swimsuit-clad selfies

Alongside the teaser she wrote: "I'm excited to share with you the trailer for the new and controversial limited series that I produced #SantaEvita. It's based on a real-life story almost impossible to believe. It will premiere on @hulu in the US, @StarPlusLA in Mexico and Latin America, and @disneyplus in Europe and everywhere else on July 26."

