Countdown's Rachel Riley sparks fan reaction with adorable family photo – and her daughters look so grown up!

Countdown's Rachel Riley delighted her fans after she posted new photos of her sweet daughters from a 'lovely' day out at Waddesdon Manor.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 36-year-old shared an endearing family snap alongside her husband, Pasha Kovalev, and her eight-month-old daughter, Noa.

Beaming for the camera, the trio documented their afternoon as they explored the stunning Buckinghamshire house and gardens.

Strapped to her mum's chest, little Noa could be seen clutching a brightly coloured teething toy. Rachel, meanwhile, opted for a ribbed white tank top which she teamed with a pair of circular gem earrings, a fuss-free updo, and a natural makeup-free complexion.

Echoing Rachel's laid-back appearance, Pasha, 42, donned a relaxed black T-shirt and a pair of wayfarer sunglasses.

Rachel melted hearts with her family snap

In a separate photo, the couple's two-year-old daughter, Maven, looked utterly adorable as she pointed at a pair of wooden elephant sculptures.

The youngster was dressed in a sweet white sundress adorned with blue, pink and yellow posies. She had her hair swept back into two stylish french braids.

Little Maven explored the stunning gardens

Rachel captioned her snaps: "How beautiful is @Waddesdon Manor. Such a lovely day with our group of friends, loved it."

Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their delight, with one writing: "Aww beautiful and lovely family photos too," whilst a second penned: "Great pictures of the family, Rachel."

The family paid a vist to Waddesdon Manor

Stunned by little Noa's adorable appearance, a third fan remarked: "Beautiful child," and a fourth added: "Looks a really beautiful place - must add it to our 'must visit' list!"

The presenter's heartwarming photos come after the family celebrated a huge milestone – baby Noa taking her very first steps! Sharing the news on Instagram, Rachel posted a picture of her eight-month-old tentatively walking in a play pit.

Baby Noa celebrated a new milestone

In the caption, Rachel gushed: "Proud mum baby spam alert - 8 month 6 day old Noa took her first steps today [heart eyes emojis] we're in trouble now! @pashakovalev."

Fans were quick to comment with one writing: "My son walked at 8 months, you have to have eyes in the back of your head." And a second post read: "Oh wow! That's early! Clever baby! The weekend could be interesting!"

