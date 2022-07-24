Meet Al Roker's temporary fill-in on Today - and they're very well known! The Today star is enjoying a much-deserved break

Al Roker is the latest Today star to have gone off on his travels over the summer, choosing to spend some time in Paris where his daughter Leila lives.

The popular TV star has been sharing some lovely updates from his time in the French capital, and while he's away, Al has been subbed by none other than Joe Fryer.

Joe is no stranger to Today himself, as a regular host on Weekend Today, as well as NBC Nightly News and MSNBC.

VIDEO: Al Roker shares glimpse inside his impressive home gym in New York

Al isn't the only star who has been off Today either, as Hoda Kotb was also away for the last part of the week.

The doting father goes to Paris as much as he can to see his daughter, who has been living there for the past few years. Al shares Leila, along with younger son Nick with his wife Deborah Roberts.

He is also father to 33-year-old daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Al Roker's replacement on Today was Joe Fryer

It's been an exciting month in Al's family, as they celebrated son Nick's 20th birthday earlier in July. This birthday will be especially bittersweet for the family as it'll be his last before he heads off to college this summer.

Al and Deborah have been preparing for the big move and still can't quite get used to the fact he'll be moving out of their home.

The much-loved weatherman has publicly stated on social media that he wants to "savour" his youngest child's final few weeks with him before he leaves.

Al Roker's three children with his wife Deborah Roberts

The moment Nick learned he had been accepted to college, Al excitedly announced the life-altering news on Instagram. In the 30-second footage, Nick was shown sporting a t-shirt bearing the words "vaccinated."

He grinned and said he was happy with the news as his parents congratulated him. As Nick is the youngest of Al's three children, it makes the news all the more precious.

