Secret Strictly romance revealed ahead of new series

Strictly's Neil Jones is reportedly dating Love Island's Chyna Mills after the duo were spotted holding hands in Paris.

Although the couple haven't made their relationship official, Neil, 40, and Chyna, 23, both uploaded a series of snaps suggesting they enjoyed a romantic mini-break in the 'City of Love'.

According to The Sun the pair were staying in the four-star Dadou Hotel in the French capital after arriving in Paris by Eurostar.

The Strictly pro explored the streets of Paris

Taking to Instagram, both Neil and Chyna treated their fans to a sneak peek inside their luxurious-looking getaway. Despite not sharing photos of one another, the couple's snaps boasted the exact same relaxed aesthetic.

In addition to this, both stars appeared to pose on the same tree-lined avenue, just in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The Casa Amor bombshell appeared to cement these rumours after she took part in an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. When asked who she travelled to Paris with, the reality television star replied with: "A friend," followed by a laughing face emoji.

The couple enjoyed a romantic trip

Dating rumours started swirling after the couple were spotted holding hands whilst leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together.

Neil's sweet new romance comes after he split from his Miss Romania ex, Sienna Hollen, after two months of dating. Prior to this, Neil has been previously linked to underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.

Chyna remained tight-lipped

In addition to this, the professional dancer was previously married to co-star Katya Jones. The couple announced their shock split shortly before the 2019 series aired. Despite their separation, the duo stated they would continue dancing and working together.

They married in 2013 after five years of dating. However, the couple hit the rocks in 2018 when Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

