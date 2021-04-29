Strictly's Neil Jones films inside modern home with ex-wife Katya

Neil Jones gave fans a new tour inside his stunning home as he filmed a dancing video with his ex-wife Katya.

The Strictly Come Dancing star lives in a Quintain Living property in Wembley Park, London, and he showed off some of the incredible amenities available for residents.

In the clip, the pair – who split in August 2019 after six years of marriage – twirl around Neil's open-plan lounge and dining area, before heading down to the pool table and up to the rooftop gardens overlooking Wembley Stadium arch.

WATCH: Neil Jones dances with ex-wife Katya at his modern home

The modern flat, which the TV star has recently moved into, has an L-shaped grey sofa, wooden floors and large doors opening onto the balcony, while the dining area has a round table, grey chairs, a built-in bookshelf and a modern gold light fitting.

The video was released in honour of International Dance Day on 29 April, giving fans a peek inside the free monthly dance classes Neil has been running for residents of Quintain Living since January. While the classes have been virtual during the COVID-19 lockdown, he plans to continue to host both online and in-person classes from May.

Neil's former flat at Wembley Park

Neil previously shared a peek inside his former flat, which had wooden flooring and pale-coloured walls. The 38-year-old had a large grey sofa and bold green velvet armchair facing towards the television, with a cowhide rug and wooden coffee table were positioned at the centre of the room. A bevelled mirror, house plant and wall-mounted buffalo head added the decorative touches.

Both of Neil's flats, current and old, feature balconies that offer plenty of natural light and impressive views across London.

The professional dancer also shared a look inside his former bathroom in another Instagram video. The room was entirely covered with white subway tiles with dark grouting, with a mirrored cabinet hanging on one wall showing the shower cubicle behind.

Neil previously lived elsewhere in the capital with his ex-wife Katya and their former Strictly colleague Joanne Clifton.

