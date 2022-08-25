Adam Peaty has taken to Instagram in the wake of his split from Eiri Munro.

The couple were together for three years and together share two-year-old son George.

WATCH: Adam Peaty reacts to 100m breaststroke defeat at the Commonwealth Games

Adam, 27, shocked fans with the news that they have ended their relationship this week, sharing a family photo along with an emotional statement.

"Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he said at the time. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George.

Adam announced the couple's split in an emotional statement

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.”

He concluded: "I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."

The swimming champion returned to Instagram with a cryptic post

Now, the Olympian has returned to Instagram with a cryptic post shared on his Stories.

Adam shared a photo from his bike on what appeared to be a solo ride, adding the word ‘Space’ to the image.

It comes after Eiri issued a statement of her own regarding her split from Adam.

Adam and Eiri were together for three years

She wrote: "The last three years have been so, so, amazing. Our little family have experienced so much laughter, love, and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that.

"This next chapter of my life is surely going to be a difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating, or messaging.

"I have shared so much of my life, but for now, I am choosing privacy and I hope that you will all respect that.

The former couple are proud parents to son George

"I appreciate you all so much and I'm so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you have given me.

"I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything."

