Adam Peaty and girlfriend Eiri Munro open up about parenthood and future wedding plans

Olympic champion Adam Peaty and his artist girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, 24 – known as Eiri – have opened up to HELLO! about their life as parents to their son George. "George is keeping us on our toes, running everywhere," Adam says, laughing. "He's grown so fast and his personality changes every week. It's really nice to be part of it."

George, who has, according to the couple, Adam's hair and colouring but Eiri's passion, is already following in his father's footsteps, having taken a liking to the Jacuzzi Swim Spa installed in the garden.

"George loves the spa and he loves being in the water so we like to use it as much as we can," says Adam. "He's an outdoor baby – he just loves being out in the garden."

Both Adam and Eiri say they felt a connection when they matched online in November 2019 – "It was pretty much instant," Eiri says – and found out they were expecting less than two months after their relationship started.

"I was in Australia and Eiri rang me, crying," Adam tells us. "I knew from that moment that life had changed forever. At that point we weren't together in an official sense, but I didn't want to be selfish and walk away and be a distant father. I didn't want that for George or Eiri.

"So we worked at it and ended up with a beautiful boy who's growing and flourishing. I'm glad life planned this out for us."

The couple with 18-month-old son George

Will a wedding be on the horizon for them? "I want a relationship to flourish over time," Adam says. "Everyone has parts of their life that are very good and very easy and that's when you have moments where you think marriage. Maybe in a few years when we're both more mature."

The couple also opened up about Adam's "intense" but enjoyable experience on Strictly. For Eiri, the experience was mixed after untrue reports that Adam and Katya nearly kissed at the end of a performance. She took a short break from social media to let the furore die down and says she was able to cope with the scrutiny.

"I think if I'd been a couple of years younger, I would've really struggled. But I feel like I've matured to the point where I don't really care that much about what other people think," she said.

"I knew what was going on behind the scenes and I knew that Strictly is a TV show and people should treat it like that rather than your life."

