Jessica Simpson has fans seeing double in new poolside picture Doesn't get more adorable than this

Jessica Simpson sure has one adorable mini me! Her latest picture has fans seeing double as she posed alongside her three-year-old-daughter, her youngest, Birdie Mae Johnson.

As the two basked in the sun and floated in a stunning pool, the sweet toddler proved she certainly knows exactly how to emulate her fabulous mom.

In the heartwarming summer shot of the two, Jessica is laying face down as she lifts her upper body and blows the camera a kiss, simultaneously showing off her stunning, printed ruffle bikini.

WATCH: Jessica's daughter Birdie steals the show yet again

Though she looks undoubtedly spectacular, perfectly accessorizing her bikini look with a pair of leopard printed, oversized sunglasses, Birdie absolutely steals the show.

The three-year-old is adoringly looking up at her mom, who is clearly her idol, smiling ear to ear as she does the exact same post as the star.

Her mom captioned the cute post quite fittingly, giving a nod to their matching poses, writing: "Pool yogis."

The adorable matching moment

Fans raved about the mini me moment, writing: "She looks so happy!" and: "Sweet baby looking at her mama," as well as: "I thought you ladies were playing little mermaid… pool yogis works too!" alongside heart eyes and smiling emojis galore.

Another fan also endearingly added: "Jessica I love you and watching you grow into the mother you are today, keep it up. Adorable picture."

Jessica and Birdie love some beach time

Birdie is definitely following in the right footsteps, with her mom setting the best example on how to lead life with confidence and a good self-esteem.

She has previously opened up about her body image issues and how she has overcome them, recently revealing that she has both lost and gained 100 pounds three times throughout her pregnancies, but after "hard work, determination, self love," she finally feels confident to don bikinis, and she is certainly looking incredible.

