Blake Lively displays toned abs in rare bikini photo – and wow!

Blake Lively is renowned for setting the red carpet alight in an array of dazzling gowns, but on Wednesday, the star surprised fans with a rare bikini snap.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old posted a stunning snap of herself rocking an all-white Vitamin A ensemble consisting of a ballerina-style wrap top, and a pair of ring detail bikini bottoms.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds sweetly does Blake Lively's hair

The actress wore her wavy blonde tresses loose around her shoulders for the ultimate surfer girl aesthetic. Posing beside a palm tree-lined pool, Blake appeared in high spirits as she soaked up the sunshine and beamed for the camera.

Paying tribute to Grease legend Olivia Newton John, Blake simply captioned her post: "Summer lovin' …had me a blast."

The actress showed off her svelte physique

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You're sooo beautiful," while a second remarked: "Such a goddess," followed by a red heart emoji.

"Ok queen, I see you're getting ready for your birthday tomorrow," penned a third, and a fourth added: "Why is she permanently perfect."

The lovebirds share three children together

Blake's swimwear snap comes after she treated her fans to a glimpse of family life alongside her children. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress showcased her efforts in the kitchen in a bid to please her three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

The clip sees the actress at home in her lavish kitchen flipping an extra large pancake. In the caption, she explained: "Don't tell a Virgo they can't make a custom cat pancake even when they have no tools and no time…". At the end, the mom-of-three joked: "You come for me and I will cat you."

Blake and Ryan wed in 2012

Blake shares her three daughters with her beau Ryan, 45. The loved-up couple first met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in South Carolina, and later held a second wedding ceremony in the comfort of their own home.

