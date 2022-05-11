David and Victoria Beckham – a look inside their 20-year marriage

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the celeb world's most well-known power couples, with their romance still going strong after over 20 years together.

The pair first met in February 1997 following a charity football match, and while David had previously confided in teammates that he was attracted to the Spice Girls singer, he appeared to have been overcome by shyness on their first meeting. Speaking to W magazine in 2007, he said: "I'm quite shy. I just sort of waved from the other side of the bar. I sort of said hello and then just went back to Manchester I was quite upset and gutted."

WATCH: The Beckhams - A Love Story

However, a couple of months later, fate brought them together again as Victoria attended another football match, and David was determined not to miss his chance, asking for her phone number, before calling her the next day and heading down to London to visit her.

In the same interview, Victoria explained what initially attracted her to the superstar footballer, explaining: "I didn't really know who he was. I was never into football. He was always with his mom, dad and sister while a lot of the footballers were at the bar getting drunk. I could sense right from the start that David was a gentleman, and very family-oriented, which is important because I'm the same."

However, they initially opted out of telling the world about their relationship, with David saying on their early days: "For the first three months it was amazing because no one found out about us being together. We loved that because we could sneak around. Our first kiss was in the car park of a restaurant. We used to drive to places and just spend as much time together as possible. That was an amazing time in our relationship."

The pair met in 1997

After a year of dating, David proposed to his beloved, and they married a year later in Ireland, with their then four-month-old son, Brooklyn, acting as the ringbearer. Guests dressed in black or white as per request, and it was rumoured to have cost £500,000.

Their relationship has continued to go from strength to strength, and in 2017, David confirmed that they had renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony. Their first ceremony reportedly had 29 guests, but this time it was slimmed down to just six.

It's clear that the pair have a strong relationship, with Victoria telling The Sun after their move to LA: "We're soulmates. You go into a marriage knowing there are going to be ups and downs. We're in the public eye so we have more to deal with than most. We accepted that years ago. We love each other, and we're so lucky to have one another… It's just about us and the family."

Their relationship is still going strong

During an appearance on Good Morning America last year, Posh Spice was quizzed about how to make a marriage last, to which she responded: "We're very supportive of each other. He's an incredible dad, we had a lot of fun, we support each other, and a wonderful husband, and we have a lot of fun."

And she previously told Elle: "David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk."

But even though their love-life is always in the spotlight, attention is now turning to that of their children. Eldest son Brooklyn married fiancée Nicola Peltz earlier this year, while rumours are constantly swirling that Romeo might be about to pop the question to his girlfriend, Mia Regan.

