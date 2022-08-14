Victoria Beckham sparks comments with cheeky photo of husband David The loved-up couple have been married since 1999

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to share a tongue-in-cheek tribute to her husband of 23 years, retired footballer David.

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of the dad-of-four dressed all in white as he leaned on a massage table and gave a sultry look to the camera.

Behind him, a window showed a beautiful summer day with bright blue skies. Victoria captioned the image: "My masseur has just arrived and he is HOT [flame emoji] @davidbeckham."

The designer's fans were quick to join in the fun and share their appreciation for the post, with one teasing: "Can I book the next 45 minutes?"

Others added: "Lucky lady VB #wifey #couplesgoals," "No one tell her husband," and: "Can you pass on his number @victoriabeckham?"

Others simply posted heart emojis in response. The couple married in July 1999 but still appear to be as loved-up as ever, often sharing sweet behind-the-scenes updates from their family life as well as their date nights.

Victoria shared the new image of her husband on social media

Former England player David was keen to share his love for his wife earlier in the week when she posed up a storm for the cover of French magazine M.

Sharing the impressive cover to his Instagram Stories, he captioned the post: "WOW @victoriabeckham. Soooo good @m_magazine," alongside a GIF which read "Amazing".

On the cover, the makeup and skincare entrepreneur was a vision in a chic black blazer and matching trousers with her brunette hair teased into natural waves.

The couple with their eldest son Brooklyn, 23

Fans clearly agreed with the doting father, as they took to the comments section of a post of the cover shared by Victoria on her own feed.

"You look gorgeous," penned one fan, with a second hailing her "Queen VB." A third wrote: "Brilliant," alongside a red heart emoji while a fourth added: "Wow, stunning photo Victoria."

