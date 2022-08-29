2022 MTV VMAs: Complete list of winners from Maneskin and BLACKPINK Who will win this year?

The MTV Video Music Awards are back - and the year's biggest and wildest awards show brought another year of drama.

This year's ceremony saw Fergie make a long anticipated comeback, joining Jack Harlow on stage while Taylor Swift surprised fans by arriving in a daring but shining Ocar de la Renta dress. Plus of course, the winners took to the stage to give incredible acceptance speeches, including Nicki Minaj who will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers who picked up the Global Icon award.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+ said in a statement ahead of the awards show.

"She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki'."

Check back here throughout the night to find out who picked up the Moon People...

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – "Woman"



Drake (featuring Future and Young Thug) – "Way 2 Sexy"



Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"



Harry Styles – "As It Was"



Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"



Olivia Rodrigo – "Brutal"



Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song of the Year

Adele – "Easy on Me"



Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"



Doja Cat – "Woman"



Elton John and Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)"



Lizzo – "About Damn Time"



The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

All Too Well (The Short Film) is up for four awards

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Harry Styles



Jack Harlow



Lil Nas X



Lizzo

Best Collaboration

Drake (featuring Future and Young Thug) – "Way 2 Sexy"



Elton John and Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)"



Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" - WINNER



Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"



Post Malone and The Weeknd – "One Right Now"



Rosalía (featuring The Weeknd) – "La Fama"



The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"



Doja Cat – "Woman"



Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"



Harry Styles – "As It Was"



Lizzo – "About Damn Time"



Olivia Rodrigo – "Traitor"

Lizzo's About Damn Time is also up for four

Best Hip Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – "From the D 2 the LBC"



Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – "Wait for U"



Kendrick Lamar – "N95"



Latto – "Big Energy"



Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – "Do We Have a Problem?"



Pusha T – "Diet Coke"

Group of the Year

Blackpink



BTS



City Girls



Foo Fighters



Imagine Dragons



Måneskin



Red Hot Chili Peppers



Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"



Beyoncé – "Break My Soul"



2Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – "Left and Right"



Doja Cat – "Vegas"



Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – "Wait for U"



Harry Styles – "Late Night Talking"



Jack Harlow – "First Class"



Kane Brown – "Grand"



Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – "Big Energy (Remix)"



Lizzo – "About Damn Time"



Marshmello and Khalid – "Numb"



Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"



Nicky Youre and dazy – "Sunroof"



Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"



Rosalía – "Bizcochito"



Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records



Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records



Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville



Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records



Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records



Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records - WINNER

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne (featuring Blackbear) – "Love It When You Hate Me"



Imagine Dragons and JID – "Enemy"



Machine Gun Kelly (featuring Willow) – "Emo Girl"



Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave" - WINNER



Panic! at the Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"



Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"



Willow and Avril Lavigne (featuring Travis Barker) – "Grow"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"



Chlöe – "Have Mercy"



H.E.R. – "For Anyone"



Normani (featuring Cardi B) – "Wild Side"



Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – "No Love" (Extended Version)



The Weeknd – "Out of Time"

Best K-Pop

BTS – "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"



Itzy – "Loco"



Lisa – "Lalisa" - WINNER



Seventeen – "Hot"



Stray Kids – "Maniac"



Twice – "The Feels"

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"



Jack White – "Taking Me Back"



Muse – "Won't Stand Down"



Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"



Shinedown – "Planet Zero"



Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"

Best Latin

Anitta – "Envolver"



Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"



Becky G and Karol G – "Mamiii"



Daddy Yankee – "Remix"



Farruko – "Pepas"



J Balvin and Skrillex – "In da Getto"

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"



Latto – "Pussy"



Lizzo – "About Damn Time" - WINNER



Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"



Stromae – "Fils de Joie"

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG) - WINNER



BTS (Minecraft)



Charli XCX (Roblox)



Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)



Rift Tour (featuring Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)



Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)

Best Choreography

BTS – "Permission to Dance" (Choreographers: Big Hit Music Performance Directing Team)



Doja Cat – "Woman" (Choreographer: "Fullout Cortland" [Cortland Brown])



FKA Twigs (featuring The Weeknd) – "Tears in the Club" (Choreographers: Sean Bankhead and Zoï Tatopoulos)



Harry Styles – "As It Was" (Choreographer: Yoann Bourgeois)



Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)



Normani (featuring Cardi B) – "Wild Side" (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties" (Editor: Neal Farmer)



Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" (Editor: Mike Diva)



Olivia Rodrigo – "Brutal" (Editor: Alyssa Oh from Rock Paper Scissors)



Rosalía – "Saoko" (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)



Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Editor: Ted Guard)



The Weeknd – "Take My Breath" (Editor: Nick Rondeau)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties" (Director of Photography: Bruce Cole)



Camila Cabello (featuring Ed Sheeran) – "Bam Bam" (Director of Photography: David Bolen)



Harry Styles – "As It Was" (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)



Kendrick Lamar – "N95" (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)



Normani (featuring Cardi B) – "Wild Side" (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)



Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Director of Photography: Rina Yang)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Studios)



Coldplay and BTS – "My Universe" (Visual Effects: AMGI, BUF, Ingenuity, Rodeo FX and Territory Studio)



Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" (Visual Effects: Deep Voodoo)



Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" (Visual Effects: Cameo FX)



Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" (Visual Effects: Mário Dubec at UPP)



The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – "Stay" (Visual Effects: Digital Axis)