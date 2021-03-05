Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry's 'perfect' photo of youngest son divides fans Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable picture of her 'perfect' son Creed

Kailyn Lowry has shared an adorable picture of her 'perfect' son Creed but fans have been left divided over which of his three brothers he resembles.

Teen Mom star Kail has four children: 11-year-old Isaac, Lincoln, seven, three-year-old Lux and baby Creed, born in 2020.

Creed and Lux both have the same father, Chris Lopez, but Isaac was born when Kail and then-boyfriend Jo Rivera were teens, and Lincoln was born when she was married to Javi Marroquin.

Kail shared a sweet new snap of her eight-month-old,writing: "He is perfect, idc idc,"and fans were quick to comment on how much Creed looks like his older brother Lux, with one writing: "He looks so much like lux omg!"

Kail called her baby boy "perfect"

But another added: "Y’all say he looks like lux but he actually favors Isaac waaaaaaaaay more," as one fan called him "Isaac’s twin."

"He’s so cute! I see Isaac so much," wrote another.

The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native found fame as a teen when she appeared on MTV show 16 and Pregnant in 2010.

She now stars on spin-off series Teen Mom 2, and has launched her own career as a TV personality, hosting two different podcasts, Coffee Convos, with fellow reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley, and Baby Mamas No Drama, with Vee Rivera, her ex-partner’s wife.

Kail is mom to four boys

Creed was born on 30 July 2020, weighing 8 lbs 15 oz.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn told E! "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Kail fell pregnant during her on-and-off romance with Chris Lopez, and the pair have been estranged for nearly a year.

Kail and Chris have been estranged for nearly a year

She revealed she was expecting her fourth baby in February 2020 with a sweet picture featuring her three sons and the sonogram.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she shared.

"I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy."

Later that month, Kail admitted her mental health was suffering, sharing that "things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did.

"Plus my anxiety is through the roof. I’m scared of doing anything wrong."

