Jennifer Lopez's recent night out with brother-in-law Casey Affleck revealed The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is now an Affleck too

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot again on Saturday in front of their family and friends in Georgia.

MORE: Casey Affleck's reason for missing Ben Affleck and J-Lo's wedding - all we know

However, one guest who was thought to have been absent from the nuptials was Ben's younger brother, actor Casey Affleck, who was reported to have been unable to attend due to parental obligations.

Casey will no doubt have sent his best regards to Ben and J-Lo - who he recently enjoyed a star-studded night out with in Italy - and all for a very good cause.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez gives rare shout-out to Ben Affleck

The Hustlers star and actor were both in Capri, Italy, to attend the Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt revelation about her blended family with Ben Affleck

Jennifer performed for almost an hour at the fundraiser, while Casey was out to support her, even hosting the auction at the event.

They raised a lot of money too, with hosts Luisa Via Roma taking a staggering 8M euros for UNICEF.

Other guests in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Lara Stone, Edward Enninful, Jared Leto and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Jennifer Lopez performed at the star-studded Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala in July - also attended by Casey Affleck

Jennifer and Ben had honeymooned just the week before in Paris, following on from their surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 17.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's third wedding dress is her most jaw-dropping yet

MORE: Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

The couple took along their children on the trip, too - and it looked like a great time was had by all. Jennifer is mom to twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben, meanwhile, is dad to children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Casey Affleck was thought to have missed Ben Affleck and J-Lo's wedding

The children all had a special role to play at J-Lo and Ben's second wedding, and were pictured walking behind the happy couple, dressed in white outfits.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

Jennifer wore a Ralph Lauren fishtail couture gown with a dramatic long train and veil for the fairytale ceremony, while Ben looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket, a black bow tie and black trousers.

Ben and J-Lo tied the knot for the second time in Georgia

While the couple are yet to speak out about their second wedding, following their Las Vegas ceremony, Jennifer opened up about the special moment on her On the J.Lo newsletter.

She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.