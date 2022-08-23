Ben Affleck's brother Casey surprises fans with heartfelt tribute to Jennifer Lopez

It appears like all is well in the newly blended Affleck-Lopez family bunch! Jennifer Lopez has already received a stamp of approval from Ben Affleck's children, but now someone just as important in his family has revealed their true feelings about the new Mrs. Affleck.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez raises eyebrows as he breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez wedding day

Though Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, was notably absent from the couple's second wedding in Savannah, Georgia, the actor is promptly putting any rumors about ill-will to rest.

The 47-year-old took to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, and in a statement revealing what he really thinks of Bennifer, he proved just how meant to be the two really are.

Loading the player...

WATCH: J.Lo expands her beauty line

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's private beach at $8million wedding venue revealed

Casey took to Instagram to dispel rumors about any feud between brothers, issuing a heartfelt statement about not only the love between the newlyweds, but his love for the singer as well.

He shared a picture which appears to be from Jen and Ben's first time together in the early aughts, which sees the couple, plus Casey, walking up a hilled street.

In the caption, he stated: "Good things are worth waiting for," and endearingly added: "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love."

Casey's heartfelt tribute to the happy couple

Making a cheeky remark about the fast-swirling rumors concerning the trio's relationship with one another, he joked: "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction!" before warning fans: "Kidding. I am kidding."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's recent night out with brother-in-law Casey Affleck revealed

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's unique wedding tribute to stepdaughter Violet at rustic nuptials

Finally, he addressed how he really feels about Jennifer and her joining the family with a truly heartwarming conclusion to his tribute. He wrote: "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

The moment Casey shared was an outing between the three in 2002

Fans and family friends alike were quick to commend him for the sweet statement, and support both his and the long-time couple.

They wrote: "If it's meant to be, it will be," and: "All the happiness in the world to the dear AFFLECK family. Jen is really a gem, she is a gift," as well as: "So tired of the media trying to make a story out of nothing… happy for your family," plus another follower added: "Love to see you respond this way to no sense rumors!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.