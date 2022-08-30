Luke Bryan shares anxiety of talking about late siblings The American Idol judge has been through tough times

Luke Bryan might just be one of the liveliest and most chipper artists in the country music scene, but he has definitely gone through his fair share of tough times.

The singer and American Idol judge lost his brother Chris and sister Kelly unexpectedly when he was still young, hitting especially hard coming from a tight-knit family.

In a 2021 interview with Today's Willie Geist ahead of his docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, he opened up about his siblings and the emotional anxiety talking about them sometimes caused.

Reflecting on his older brother's passing, he said: "When Chris passed away, it was devastating because no one was more fired up about me going to Nashville than him."

When asked by Willie whether there was any hesitation involved in talking through it all, Luke stated: "When you start talking about the loss of siblings…you almost feel anxiety about telling aspects of your life that are tragic.

"But then, I remember that there are people out there that have gone through similar stuff that I have," the country star added, getting emotional as he did so.

Luke relies on his support system, his wife Caroline

"And at the end of the day we're trying to just tell the story, like we say it, my dirt road diary."

After his brother-in-law passed away of a heart attack seven years following his sister's death, Luke and his wife Caroline took in their three children as their own.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the Crash My Party singer reflected on his attitude following the tragic events.

"I'm a pretty happy person," he said. "The loss we've dealt with has given me an appreciation of how precious and fragile life is.

The country star is a dad to two sons and took in his late sister's three kids

"And yes, I carry that mentality into my performances, and even into how I deal with people every day. when I meet people, I want them to leave going, 'That guy doesn't have a bad day.'"

