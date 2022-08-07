Luke Bryan clears the air on news regarding painful injury The American Idol judge told all

Luke Bryan took to social media to clear up a bit of news that had spread among his fanbase and the media that stemmed from his wife, Carolina.

MORE: Luke Bryan opens up about upcoming CMA hosting gig: 'Such a privilege'

The singer posted a video of himself speaking directly to camera while asserting that, despite what people thought, he had not broken his finger.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Luke Bryan calls on fans to help him after ‘losing money’ in Las Vegas

"I did not break my finger. And I did not break my finger at a rollercoaster park," he stated.

And he quickly assuaged any doubt regarding the humor of it all by taking on a more serious tone and saying: "My finger's not broken. Please stop reporting that it's broken."

MORE: Luke Bryan shares bittersweet update on niece's premature baby

Fans quickly took to the comments to discuss where things went wrong, with one saying: "Thanks buddy for letting us know," and another adding: "So it might be broken?" with many dropping laughing emojis.

His friends joked around with him, with Jake Owen commenting: "Dude I hope your finger is okay after breaking it," and Jason Aldean writing: "I mean it's not that much of a stretch @lukebryan. We all know you are accident prone."

Luke clarified that he did not break his finger

The news first came from his wife as she shared a pair of photographs from the family's trip to Cedar Point park, revealing that it ended in disaster.

Alongside family photos with the pair and their sons, she wrote: "Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I twisted another ankle…pretty much a normal day for us!"

MORE: Luke Bryan has fans concerned with scary Fourth of July family photo

MORE: Luke Bryan supported by fans as he marks bittersweet farewell

While the pair were quickly inundated with support and well wishes over the weekend, Luke quickly took to clarify that it wasn't true after the incident had been reported.

Carolina kept the mystery of it going, however, as she even commented on Luke's video saying: "….you got in Bo's way. Admit it," leaving many more fans confused as to what was the truth.

Carolina shared on her post that her husband had injured himself

Regardless, it looked like the family had a fun time together soon after the American Idol judge took to the stage at the CMA Fest earlier in the week for a dynamite set of performances with several other country music stars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.