Luke Bryan shares bittersweet update on niece's premature baby

Luke Bryan shared some incredible family news involving his niece's baby boy, who was born prematurely at just 3 lbs., 13 oz.

The American Idol judge shared the news back in May that his niece, Jordan Cheshire Eudy, had welcomed her first baby – a boy named Jonathan – but because he was born premature, the little guy had to spend seven weeks in the hospital.

Despite the worrying time for the family, Luke has now revealed that Jonathan is at a much healthier weight, telling Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul: "He's over six pounds now and they're pretty close to being able to go home which is a big deal.

"He's healthy and growing and (I'm) glad to have him here."

While Luke is happy that Jonathan is doing well, he admitted the news was bittersweet. He added: "When they're in the NICU, there's limited — I haven't had a chance to get in any kisses and snuggles and hugs. I'm ready to put my hands on him."

Luke's niece Jordan welcomed her first child in May

Luke may have already gotten his wish though as shortly after his interview, Jordan took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Clint were bringing Jonathan home after "48 long days" in hospital.

"We couldn't be more thankful for the team of nurses and doctors that got us here today," Jordan wrote alongside several adorable photos of Jonathan.

Little Jonathan is finally home

"To our family and friends, thank you for the prayers, calls, and texts. They meant more than you know," she added. "To the good Lord, thank you for blessing us with our precious boy we get to love on every day."

Luke and his wife Caroline – who he shares sons, Thomas and Tatum with – have a very special relationship with Jordan as they adopted her and her siblings, Kris and Til, after their mother - Luke's sister - died in 2007 of unknown causes and her husband, Ben, died from a heart attack seven years later.

