How Luke Bryan had everyone in tears over incredibly thoughtful gesture for two young fans

Luke Bryan has suffered many losses over the years and knows only too well how devastating it is.

And the award-winning country star was more than sympathetic towards some young fans who came along to his concert last week - who had recently lost their father.

The star was playing on stage at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre at the beginning of August, and invited up two brothers to sing Drink a Beer with him to help honor their late father, Robert LaFranchise, who passed away earlier in the year from a heart attack.

The two boys had been holding up a T-shirt saying 'Our Dad died. Can we sing Drink a Beer together?' which resulted in the singer to bring them up to the stage and put on the T-shirt.

The incredibly touching moment was shared by many concert-goers on social media, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Not a dry eye in sight! 23k people in Hartford, CT supporting these boys who lost their Dad. @lukebryan is an excellent human," alongside a photo of Luke and the boys on stage together.

Another photo saw Luke with his arms around the boys while wiping away one of their tears during the performance.

Luke Bryan had everyone in tears following a kind gesture at his concert

Many fans reacted to the kind gesture with comments online such as: "We were sobbing while watching this," and: "Aww what a sweetheart Luke is."

Luke has faced a lot of heartache of his own, with his beloved sister Kelly Bryan passing away in 2007.

The country star is a doting family man

Her husband Ben died from a heart attack seven years later, resulting in Luke and his wife Caroline to adopt their children - Jordan, Kris and Til. Sadly, the singer's brother, Chris, also passed away suddenly and Luke opened up about their tragic deaths to Billboard magazine.

"I'm a pretty happy person," he said. "The loss we've dealt with has given me an appreciation of how precious and fragile life is. And yes, I carry that mentality into my performances, and even into how I deal with people every day. when I meet people, I want them to leave going, 'That guy doesn't have a bad day.'"

