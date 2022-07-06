Luke Bryan has fans concerned with scary Fourth of July family photo

Ahad Sanwari
Luke Bryan had fans more than a little concerned as he shared a snippet from his family Fourth of July celebration that looked terrifying
Luke Bryan was able to truly get into the holiday spirit over the Fourth of July long weekend, although he took it to quite the extreme with his family in tow.
The country star took to social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations for the patriotic holiday, which included some time spent out on the water.
However, things took a turn for the bold, so to speak, when the raft containing Luke and his son Tate got caught up in a wave and was thrown into the air.
He was able to get a picture out of the incredible moment, courtesy of wife Carolina, highlighting the scene that captured both their faces in shock as they eventually came down straight into the water.
Everything turned out fine in the end, though, with Luke sharing more videos from their adventure on the water on his Instagram Stories.
"Thank god @twolanebrewing had my muscles relaxed. @linabryan3 was laughing the whole time. Happy 4th," he captioned his photograph, and fans were quite concerned from the jump.
Luke's Fourth of July took an airborne turn
"We can't have you getting hurt right before touring starts back up!!!!" one follower commented, with another saying: "Omg be careful you be crazy man."
"I just passed out looking at this," a third quipped, with one of his fans joking: "It was at that moment he knew @linabryan3 had set him up."
The American Idol judge is on a break from touring currently to spend time with his family, having only recently wrapped his Las Vegas residency for the meantime.
He does intend to pick up right where he left off in August, though, and fans couldn't be more excited to see him back on the strip.
The singer recently wrapped his Las Vegas residency
Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't kept busy, having dropped a new single just last week titled Country On to coincide with Fourth of July festivities.
