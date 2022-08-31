Craig Melvin near tears as he prepares for daughter starting kindergarten The Today star is such a doting dad

Craig Melvin is a devoted family man and so it was more than understandable that he was slightly overwhelmed when he opened up about his daughter on Today this week.

MORE: Today's Craig Melvin talks friendship with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker - exclusive

The Today star was discussing a big family change in his household with his co-stars, revealing that his five-year-old daughter Sibby was starting kindergarten on Tuesday.

"Are you getting choked up?" Sheinelle Jones asked the star, to which he replied: "No I am not, I had something in my throat." "You are!" she replied.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Craig Melvin details heartbreaking personal journey involving his father

"I'm glad you're not here tomorrow you would be a mess!" Sheinelle added, as Dylan Dreyer told her friend and co-star: "Wait until that bus stop, you're going to be a mush."

MORE: Al Roker in disbelief over son Nick's big change

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's home life with her children and husband

Craig shares children Delano, who was born in 2014, and Sybil 'Sibby', who was born in 2016, with wife Lindsay Czarniak. The couple met when they were both working at NBC4 in 2008 and tied the knot in 2011.

Craig loves nothing more than being a father and opened up about being a dad-of-two in a blog post for People shortly after his daughter's arrival.

Craig Melvin opened up on Today about his daughter Sibby's big move to kindergarten

"Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives," he shared.

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's incredible home in Manhattan

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartfelt message to Savannah Guthrie as they embrace in sweet photo

"Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I've actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I'm on the clock."

Craig shares two children with wife Lindsay

Craig has been working on Today since 2018 and is also a co-anchor on the Third Hour, alongside Al Roker, Dylan and Sheinelle.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's heartbreaking day after co-star's exit

He recently opened up about his job while chatting to HELLO!, describing his co-stars as incredibly fun.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.