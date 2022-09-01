Nicole Kidman majorly divides fans as she accepts unexpected challenge Not for the faint of heart!

Fans of Nicole Kidman and her work are familiar with seeing the star take on a wide variety of transformations and brave daring acts, but her latest has left them truly speechless.

The actress impressed viewers with just how unfazed she was when dared to try out something totally out of her comfort zone, and she could not have completed the challenge more gracefully.

She seriously surprised fans when she showed no hesitation towards a particular snack she was challenged by Vanity Fair to try: eating different – live – bugs.

WATCH: Nicole and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Captured looking chic as ever sporting a white dress with navy floral motifs, a black bow around her neck, and her blonde hair perfectly straightened, Nicole took on the dare with head on, and with poise.

"I'm Nicole Kidman and I am going to eat a full-course meal of bugs," she announced.

Then, quite calmly, she said: "I am here to reveal my hidden talent eating micro livestock corn worms."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their shock over the video

The challenge started off with a bang, and she picked up live blue corn worms with chopsticks out of a dainty glass bowl. As soon as she dropped some in her mouth, a crunch is heard, and she said: "Hmm, strong note."

Then she cheekily added: "Hmm! Very moist, chewy… I can't quite describe the flavor but I need a little water haha."

The star is no stranger to viral videos

The mother-of-two caused an immediate divide among fans as soon as VF shared the clip on TikTok, with some fans raving about her while others expressed regret over seeing the video.

They wrote: "Keep that talent hidden," and: "Is this really happening?" as well as: "I'm shook, jaw on the floor," while others argued: "She's amazing and an icon forever," and: "Proving she can look stunning doing literally anything," plus another added: "One of the many reasons why I love Kidman!!!"

