Nicole Kidman shares sweet glimpse of restful weekend at home

Home sweet home! When you are a celebrity who is always on the go, traveling the world with back-to-back projects, there is undoubtedly no better feeling than coming home, and Nicole Kidman sure knows it!

The star gave a rare glimpse into her home life with an adorable look into how she is spending her weekend, and it seems to be just what she needed after a busy few months.

The star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her beloved red toy Poodle, Julian, looking relaxed as ever, seemingly very happy to see his mom back home and cozying up next to one another.

The snapshot sees the adorable Julian laying on crisp white sheets, belly-up and with his paws up too, and the actress captioned it: "Good morning!" alongside a set of paws emoji.

The restful morning is definitely well-deserved, as both Nicole and her husband Keith Urban have had quite the busy year.

Keith is on tour across the world until the very end of the year, and meanwhile Nicole has several projects in production. However, the two appear to be nothing but capable about making things work, and they recently had a heartfelt reunion following their busy months.

Despite their packed itinerary, the couple found a moment to spend some quality time together, and did it the best way they know how, by surprising fans on stage in the middle of one of her husband's concerts.

The video sees the singer taking a step back from the microphone as his wife – sporting a chic and billowing off-the-shoulder dress – walked over to him and they tightly wrapped their arms around each other.

The country star is set to be away from home for the remainder of the year, as his very last tour date is on 17 December. On the bright side, he is finishing up the tour in none other than in his and his wife's home, with the very last performance being in Melbourne, Australia, and the prior ten will be all throughout the continent.

Nicole is currently filming a television series by Apple TV titled Expats, and is also set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which stars Jason Momoa, as well as in an animated movie titled Spellbound.

