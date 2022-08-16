Nicole Kidman reveals she's just like the rest of us as she shops in Target The Hollywood star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is one of the most famous actresses in the world and enjoys a lavish lifestyle with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith.

However, the actress recently revealed that she's just like the rest of us when it comes to a love of a bargain!

Giving an incredible insight into her home life, Nicole was spotted browsing around the Nashville Target, holding onto two bunches of flowers, as per Deux Moi.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

The award-winning actress has homes around the world but has been spending a lot of time in her Nashville home this year, having flown back to the United States from Australia, where her family spent most of the pandemic.

Nicole has previously been spotted at Target back in December 2017 when she was spotted with Keith by a fan on Twitter doing some Christmas shopping.

The star is incredibly down-to-earth so it's no wonder she likes to go to Target - which sells everything from food to homeware.

Nicole Kidman was spotted shopping in Target in Nashville

The Big Little Lies actress first met country star Keith at the G'Day LA event in 2005, and tied the knot the following year.

They went on to welcome daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are mainly kept out of the spotlight, but have shown signs of following in Nicole's footsteps after appearing in several of their mom's films over the past few years as extras.

This year is an extra busy one for Nicole and Keith, as the singer is on tour across the world until the very end of the year, and the actress has several projects in production.

Nicole and Keith Urban are so down-to-earth

However, the two appear to be nothing but capable about making things work, and they recently enjoyed a heartfelt reunion following their busy months.

Nicole surprised Keith at one of his recent concerts, and captured the sweet moment on social media. While Keith is on the road until 17 December, the Being the Ricardos star is just as busy.

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

She is currently filming Expats, a television series for Amazon Prime Video which she is also producing.

The mother-of-four is also set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which stars Jason Momoa and has a 2023 release, as well as in an animated movie titled Spellbound, which follows "a teenager who comes of age using her magical powers to defend her family."

