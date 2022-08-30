Nicole Kidman's attire leaves fans concerned for her safety - see why

Nicole Kidman looked incredible in a recent Instagram post, where she opened up about celebrating her passion for reading while recommending the collection of short stories, Roar by Cecilia Ahern - but her attire had fans advising her to be careful!

Dressed in a black blouse and matching trousers paired with white trainers while sitting on some outdoor steps, one cautious fan was quick to comment on her look, writing: "Your shoes are untied, be careful."

WATCH: Nicole Kidman celebrates World Book Day

The Being the Ricardos actress chatted about World Book Day, saying: "So this is my book that I recommend, and it was just made into a series called Roar." She captioned the post: "Celebrating #WorldBookDay with our amazing author of #Roar, @Official_CeceliaAhern. Our series from @BlossomFilms is now streaming on @AppleTVPlus."

Others were quick to discuss her choice of book, with one writing: "We have no words for this series and this book, there are 30 perfect and wonderfully written stories! Roar it's so perfect!!! We love you."

Another added: "Simply amazing series and book, I fell in love with every detail!!! Love you," while a third commented: "Looking gorgeous Nicole! And loved Roar - would love to see some more of the short stories from it adapted!"

Nicole shared a snap of her current favourite book

The series landed on Netflix on 15 April, and the official synopsis reads: "Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women."

