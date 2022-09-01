Nicole Kidman surprises fans with unexpected update about highly-anticipated AMC comeback It's happening sooner than fans think!

Nicole Kidman has heard her fans around the world loud and clear and she is ready to give them what they want!

Though the star has been AMC's spokesperson for over a year, with her iconic commercial for the movie theater company having launched in September of 2021, the now viral ad grew an unexpected cult following months after its debut.

After much petitioning from fans, Nicole agreed to renew her contract with AMC earlier this month, though it was unclear whether a new commercial would be filmed. However, now the actress is ready to give more from where that came from, and there's just been a new development in the world of celebrity partnerships.

While fans love the familiar feeling they get when they hear the Big Little Lies lead say: "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," they'll soon have even more iconic lines from her to obsess over.

The screenwriter behind the beloved commercial, Billy Ray, has officially confirmed that there's a sequel coming movie-goers' way.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, the creator said: "I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes."

Some movie-goers look forward to AMC's intro as much as they do the actual film playing

Then, he left fans on the edge of their seats when he revealed: "It's already written."

Billy for years has worked in Hollywood as a screenwriter to many critically-acclaimed movies, and previously worked with Nicole on 2015's Secret in Their Eyes.

The commercial has spawned a wide variety of memes and parodies

The Oscar-winning writer spoke with VF about the unexpected love that grew for the project – "Nobody saw this coming," he said – admitting that he had initially done it as a favor. He confessed: "I said I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers."

Fans of Nicole could not contain the excitement over the sequel news, taking to social media to write: "I can't stop crying. We did it kid," and: "Damn I needed this," as well as: "Thank god," plus another fan added: "Taking a deep breath, wow this is news I needed today."

