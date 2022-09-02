Kate Hudson's heartbreak revisited on anniversary of sudden death of her 'boo' Goldie Hawn's daughter lost a close friend

Kate Hudson faced a difficult day on Thursday as it marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a dear friend who passed away suddenly last September.

The Almost Famous actress sadly lost her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, whose cause of death has never been made public. At the time, Kate took to Instagram to reveal her heartbreak and shared an emotional tribute to her friend.

"21 years of shenanigans and laughter. My dear boo, I love you," she wrote alongside several fun photos of herself with David.

"Processing this loss is really sad and challenging, I will miss you terribly. Forever and always @davidbabaii," she added, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Kate was inundated with sweet messages from her fans, with one responding: "How terribly sad… He seemed like he was so full of life and love and definitely held you very dear to his heart."

A second said: "So very sorry for the loss of your dear friend." A third added: "This breaks my heart. He was so sweet and kind. Rest In Peace."

Kate paid tribute to David Babaii and called him her 'boo'

A fourth penned: "So sorry for the loss of your beloved friend the amazing, kind #davidbabaii. On his insta on September 14th 2019 he had posted just how much you mean to him and that you changed his life… it is very moving and so special... he will always be by your side… peace to you and his family."

While details of David's tragic death are still unclear, it was reported that he passed away on 1 September 2021. He was only in his 40s.

Kate and David

David worked with Kate and a whole host of other celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, and Cindy Crawford, but it wasn't just his hair that he was renowned for.

The much-loved stylist was a staunch supporter of children's cancer research and worked to prevent cruelty to animals.

