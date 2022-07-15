Kate Hudson shares exciting update on her music career It's been a long time coming

Kate Hudson has returned from her time away with some big news! The star has been in Italy with her family, including her three children and fiance, Danny Fujikawa and she's wasted no time getting back to work.

Taking to social media, Kate posted a clip of herself and teased something which got her followers very excited.

Kate revealed she's back in the music studio and some fresh tunes are in the making.

Alongside the clip of her tapping her foot, as a child's voice talks about making amazing things happen, she wrote: "Music on the way," and ignited a delighted reaction from fans.

"EEEEKK! So excited for you and THIS," wrote one, while a second commented: "Yes, finally. Love your voice."

Back in April, Kate confirmed she was planning to venture into the music industry and said she was working on a new album.

Kate's update came after she returned from her family vacation

Fans went wild over the news, which she announced with pictures of her singing and rocking out with a band, inundating her Instagram with comments such as:

"About time woman!" and: "Yeeeeeessssssss, you're making my dream come true!!!!!" as well as: "This is what we need."

Loyal fans and friends of Kate alike have no doubt of how good she'll sound, after she showed off her talents while on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam.

She stunned audiences expertly singing a doo-wop rendition of Ariana Grande's hit song 7 Rings.

Kate has her hands full with her three children, acting career and now music too

Kate's update comes hot on the heels of her vacation where she appeared to be having a wonderful time with her family.

She wasn't just joined by her kids and husband-to-be, her mom, Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, also came along.

Fans were treated to more than a glimpse of their adventure as Kate and Goldie documented their journey on social media too.

