Kate Hudson and daughter Rani live it up by the water in new video The Almost Famous star is getting through it

Kate Hudson may be emotional right now as her oldest child leaves home for school, but she's not done having fun with her kids just yet.

The actress is spending some time by the water while she still can this summer, and no one's living it up more than her daughter Rani.

The three-year-old looked to be having the time of her life in her adorable floral swimsuit with frilled sleeves, dancing up a storm while on their boat.

Kate herself was glad to be around her daughter while she was having such a good time, wearing a spectacular swimsuit of her own.

While she was partially hidden behind her toddler, it wasn't hard to be impressed by her beach body, highlighted in her black one-piece with a deep neckline, accompanying gold chains, and black beach hat.

"Happy Wednesday from our dancing family to yours #notbacktoschoolforusyet," she captioned her cheerful glimpse into home life.

Kate and Rani are enjoying the last bits of summer by the water

Many of her fans began dropping heart emojis in the comment section, with one even writing: "She is adorable," and another saying: "How cute!"

A third added: "So sweet. Happy vibes," with a fourth also commenting: "Of course she's beautiful like her mom and grandma."

Kate recently gave her son Ryder an emotional send-off as he left California to head for the East Coast for school.

The Almost Famous star showed she's a typical mom, shopping for new homeware with her college-bound kid – and hilariously trying to use her waning mom power to influence his choices.

Ryder recently left home for college

"Big move in day for my first born," the actress captioned a picture of a coffee mug, followed by snaps of what are presumably Ryder's must-haves that populated her Instagram Stories, taking fans along on her journey.

Kate is also a mom to 11-year-old Bingham "Bing," who was part of the goodbye party for his big brother.

