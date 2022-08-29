Kate Hudson shares super-emotional last moments with son Ryder before he moves out - and her mom-fussing is so relatable!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With September approaching it’s back to school time - and Kate Hudson is joining the empty nester’s club, getting emotional as she sends first-born son Ryder off to college with a shopping list full of new student must-haves.

The 18-year-old is leaving California to head for the East Coast for school, and Kate showed she’s a typical mom, shopping for new homeware with her college-bound kid – and hilariously trying to use her waning mom power to influence his choices.

“Big move in day for my first born,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star captioned a pic of a coffee mug, followed by snaps of what are presumably Ryder’s must-haves: healthy snacks and supplements, as well as “solid book choices” that get mom’s approval.

Kate shared clips of herself shopping with Ryder, picking up some student home must-haves

In another clip, the mom of three is seen shopping with Ryder, as he pushes a shopping cart with surprisingly few dorm essentials.

“I begged him to get more. I guess he’s a minimalist,” Kate wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the checklist: comforter, hamper, pillow… as well as “BYE MOM” with a crying .gif.

The mom of three was getting emotional and nostalgic about the big day

A fan on Deux Moi reports they spotted Kate and Ryder at Bed Bath and Beyond, where the supportive mom was asking if they could “feel something before they bought it.” Well played, mom!

Captioning a sweet collage of pics of herself and Ryder, the Almost Famous star wrote: “Can I get this one to take a serious pic.”

The Almost Famous star also shared what presumably were Ryder's college must haves - books and healthy snacks

Kate has been sharing her emotional moments as she gets ready to say goodbye to Ryder. Alongside one post, a video featuring the teen and his little brother Bingham, 11, Kate wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We’re gonna miss you big time”, adding a crying emoji and "#offtocollege”.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is mom to Ryder and Bing, and three-year-old daughter Rani.

