Robin Roberts remembered someone very close to her heart on Tuesday when she paid tribute to her late mother.

The Good Morning America host revealed she was mourning her mom, Lucimarian Tolliver Roberts, on the tenth anniversary of her death.

MORE: Robin Roberts spends time with partner Amber - complete with the most incredible view

Alongside a selection of photos from her life, Robin wrote a lengthy message on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares update on partner Amber's cancer diagnosis

"10 years ago today my beloved mother passed away," she wrote. "I vividly remember momma's homegoing service in our tiny church in MS. Here is a portion of what I said during the service."

Robin continued: "If you are sitting in someone’s lap right now...you have momma to thank for that.

SEE: Robin Roberts looks unrecognizable with long hair - but it's not what you think!

LOOK: Robin Roberts' fans pray for her partner Amber Laign after watching star's new video

"Despite her vast accomplishments she was a humble woman...she said Butch, Sally-Ann, Dorothy, Robin, I want a small private homegoing. She's probably saying NOW my children decided to listen to me?! Warms my heart that she referred to us as the 4 loves of her life.

"At daddy’s homegoing I said he was a good officer, when we were stationed in a new place, he would go ahead of us to scout out everything...and then later we would follow. Mom has followed him to Heaven, he went first to scout.

Robin misses her mom every single day

"I know mom was concerned about my upcoming bone marrow transplant ...she wanted to be there but knew she wasn't physically able. She found a way to be with me every step of the way, her final gift to me. Thank you momma...I love you.

"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." -PERICLES

MORE: GMA introduce new presenter to the show - all we know

She was immediately inundated with words of support and prayers from her fans who commented: "Sending prayers to you on today," and, "Blessings to your family."

Robin has the support of her longtime partner, Amber

Her GMA co-stars were also supporting her as Ginger Zee wrote: "Touching my heart — what a beautiful message," and Sam Champion added: "Her love for you is very much alive and present. She is alive IN you.. in the things you remember, but also in ways you cannot see. Yes, you reflect her faith, and her kindness, but there are also phrases and mannerisms you share. I always felt so lucky to spend time with her…. I feel just as fortunate spending time with you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.