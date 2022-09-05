Channing Tatum's daughter looks so grown up in new photos - but fans are divided Everly was born in 2013

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's marriage might not have gone the distance – but they remain devoted co-parents to their daughter, Everly.

MORE: Jenna Dewan shares exciting wedding update after delaying nuptials

The former couple dated for three years before they tied the knot in July 2009, going on to welcome their little girl in 2013.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity splits of 2018

They shocked fans with news of their separation in 2018.

READ: Jenna Dewan shares heartbreak after devastating loss

MORE: Inside Jenna Dewan's stunning $4.7million family home with fiancé Steve Kazee

While Channing, 42, very rarely shares family photos on social media, Jenna does occasionally post pictures of her children. And just recently, she shared some gorgeous snapshots of nine-year-old Everly, who is looking so grown up.

Jenna shared a series of family photos with her fans

Fans went wild for the images – which also included snapshots of Jenna's two-year-old son Callum with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

READ: Sandra Bullock reveals how trouble with her daughter introduced her to Channing Tatum

MORE: Channing Tatum's $5.6million post-divorce home will surprise you

While the comments section was quickly flooded with compliments for the sweet family snapshots, followers were split over who Everly most resembles.

Everly is Channing and Jenna's only child together

"She is her daddy's twin!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "Mini Chan!" But another told Jenna: "Mini you!!!" "She is beautiful like mama!" said a fourth fan.

This summer marked a major milestone for Everly. She headed off for her first summer camp - and mum Jenna admitted she was overcome with emotion.

READ:- Jenna Dewan confirms she is pregnant one year after Channing Tatum split

MORE: Jenna Dewan breaks social media silence following Channing Tatum split

In July, the Step Up star, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and Steve, as well as their infant son Callum Michael, saying goodbye to Everly before she got on a bus to drive to camp.

Jenna shares son Callum with her partner Steve Kazee

"Then one day she grows up and wants to go to sleepaway camp," Jenna wrote as Everly held up a peace sign while standing in front of the bus.

In another sweet picture of Everly saying goodbye to her brother, the proud mom shared, "She asked for 20 hugs from Callum!" After saying their farewells, Jenna shared a final picture of herself crying, admitting she "held it together until the car".

Read more HELLO! US stories here