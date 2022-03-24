Sandra Bullock reveals how trouble with her daughter introduced her to Channing Tatum The two star together in The Lost City

Sandra Bullock took to live TV to reveal that she had a very peculiar introduction to her The Lost City co-star Channing Tatum, and it involved her daughter Lila.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Channing, they were asked how they first met.

VIDEO: Sandra Bullock says 'mother-child dynamic' transcends race

"In the principal's office of our pre-school," Sandra replied, which left James Corden stunned. "We have two very, very strong willed little girls that at that young age were very much butting heads," Channing responded.

He went on to explain that his daughter with Jenna Dewan, Everly, and Lila would often get into arguments with each other and the parents would then be called in to resolve the matter.

When referring to getting the phone call about it, Sandra hilariously added that she hoped she'd get to meet Channing, with him also adding that he prayed: "Please let it be Lila, of all the people to fight with their daughter."

Sandra and Channing recalled first meeting because of their daughters

James and the audience were left in stitches by the story, with the 21 Jump Street star sheepishly saying: "I don't know where they would've learned this competitiveness at all."

The two then opened up about their friendship and the incredibly close bond they had, with him revealing: "There's just a level of stupidity that we feel comfortable [with]," to the audience's amusement.

"We go to the lowest common denominator and we feel right at home there," the Oscar winner explained, adding that the first time she'd ever seen Channing was in Magic Mike, reliving how uncomfortable she felt by watching him in the movie.

The Blind Side star has two adopted children, Louis, 11, and Laila, eight, and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has a grown daughter, too.

The star is a mom-of-two with partner Bryan Randall

While promoting her upcoming movie, she'd shared in a candid interview with CBS News that she would be taking a step back from acting to focus on her family for an unclear period of time.



