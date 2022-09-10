David Bowie's daughter shares emotional throwback video

David Bowie's daughter was just 15 when he passed away in January 2016 but now Alexandra Jones is 22 and recently shared a wonderful throwback video of the pair together.

The video showed Alexandra - known as Lexi - sitting on her father's lap as the two sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz.

WATCH: Lexi shares throwback video with father David Bowie

"My wizard of oz," she captioned the video that saw Lexi wearing a yellow tee and boldly singing the lyrics as David helped her out. Fans thanked her for sharing the moment with them, as one wrote: "So wonderful and funny and intimate."

"What a Wizard he was!!!" another shared.

Lexi lives in New York City; she is the daughter of David and his wife Iman. She is active on social media, sharing pictures of her life with friends in the city.

Lexi has previously shared other memories, including one of her as a young girl being held by her mom to celebrate Mother's Day in 2020, in the middle of the COVID pandemic.

Lexi is now 22

"Happy mothers day again here’s another with me holding a chicken nugget,'' she captioned the post before asking everyone to stay inside and "be party poopers" so it doesn't take "two years to see her again thank you!"

David died on 11 January 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer, Taking to Twitter, the singer's heartbroken son Duncan Jones wrote: "Very sorry and sad to say it's true. I'll be offline for a while. Love to all."

A statement was also posted on the 69-year-old's official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, announcing that the star had died.

Lexi and her father in the early 2000s

"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer," it read. "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."

The Ziggy Stardust icon was famously private and it was not known he had been struggling with ill health. David's big breakthrough came in 1972 with The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – for which he created his flamboyant alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

His huge hits included Life on Mars, Let's Dance, Under Pressure and Rebel, Rebel.