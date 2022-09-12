Luke Bryan admits to difficulties with balancing work and his family life The star is a family man through and through

Luke Bryan may have a massively successful career in country music, but at the end of the day, family always comes first.

The star has two boys Thomas "Bo," fourteen, and Tatum, twelve, who he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan, and they spend most of their time in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, while he appears to love nothing more than being on the road touring and performing in Las Vegas for his residency, he has revealed it's not always easy to manage his time and balance family and work.

In an interview with E! News, the singer opened up about how hectic it can be to be present for both his boys and his fans, and how he suspects he might have to scale back from his music career.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," he admitted.

He explained that: "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

Luke's family always supports his endeavors

The Bryans have quite the full house, as not only are they raising their boys, but they also adopted their nephew and two nieces after his sister Kelly passed away in 2007 and her husband Ben later passed away 2017.

Detailing how overwhelming it can be to fit time for everything, he recalled a recent day when he was almost stretched too thin.

Luke and Caroline have been together for fifteen years

He detailed: "We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo's game, two quarters of Tate's game and ran back into the house to finish the event."

Finally, Luke confessed: "I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports."

