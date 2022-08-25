Heidi Klum reveals surprising reason she turned down being part of shocking Victoria's Secret documentary The star had nothing but praise for her former employer

Heidi Klum is indisputably not only one of the world's most recognizable faces, but she is synonymous with the Victoria's Secret Angels, an exclusive group of models who have promoted the legacy brand for decades.

MORE: Heidi Klum displays baby bump in stunning embellished underwear

The star was first attached to the brand in the late 1990's, and their collaboration made her the very first German model to join the Angels.

Now, as a light is shed on the controversial happenings of the brand thanks to a new Hulu documentary titled Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, the model is opening up about what her experience was really like.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi lounges in pastel pink bikini

MORE: Heidi Klum steals the show on AGT after daughter Leni's send off

The documentary, by journalist-turned-director Matt Tyrnauer, "shines a critical light on the rise and fall of Victoria's Secret under Leslie 'Les' Wexner," particularly his ties to disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was once his financial advisor.

When asked about the company's dark history and allegations of sexual misconduct while on the Just for Variety podcast, she admitted: "Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things."

She revealed that she watched the first episode of the Hulu documentary, however her reaction was: "I'm like, 'My gosh, did this really happen?' I don't know."

Heidi was 25-years-old when she joined the Angels

The AGT judge explained: "So I was always waiting to get more insight, but… it never came. So I never continued watching it."

MORE: Heidi Klum poses in nothing but sunscreen in scorching photo: 'Don't forget your spf

MORE: Heidi Klum takes fans by total surprise with unexpected throwback

Not only did she reveal that she didn't connect with the experiences being depicted, but she also confessed that she had been asked to be a part of the series.

The model continued to support the brand long after her tenure as an Angel

She said: "They asked me if I wanted to be part of it," to which she answered: "And I was like, 'If you're looking for a negative story, you're barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.'"

Heidi only worked for Victoria's Secret from 1998 to 2001, however she described her time with them as "the best time ever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.