Heidi Klum takes fans by total surprise with unexpected throwback

When it comes to the latest viral trend on TikTok, Heidi Klum has just proved that she is the undisputable winner!

The star participated in a trend set to Wheatus' iconic 2000 song Teenage Dirtbag, where people display their best photos from their "teenage dirtbag" days, or just good throwback clips of themselves.

However, the AGT judge put her own spin on the trend, and truly one-upped and outdid everyone else.

While she did technically include a throwback clip of herself, rather than include photos from her party days or whatnot, she totally surprised fans by sharing a clip of herself actually singing the song live with none other than Wheatus themselves.

The TikTok starts off with Heidi recording herself while in bed, covering herself with her duvet, and she wrote on the initial clip: "When everyone's sharing their teenage dirtbag pictures…"

It then cuts to footage of her looking totally unrecognizable sporting brown, curly hair with bangs, the total opposite of her now signature sleek blonde hairstyle, and she wrote: "But I got to sing live with Wheatus."

Heidi definitely wins this trend

As she is singing the girl's part of the song in a high-pitch voice, she's wearing a pink and green printed blouse tied by her side, paired with form-fitting lowrise blue jeans.

She amassed well over 100,000 likes for the post, and fans rushed to the comments to rave about her epic version of the trend. They wrote: "The BEST one yet!! Love it, and: "Coolest yet," as well as: "You win, best one yet," plus another fan added: "Killed this challenge while rewriting the rules."

The star looks just as fabulous with her natural brunette hair

Some even came to her defense after others criticized her high-pitched singing, and even Heidi herself knew how to be self-deprecating, replying to one commenter with: "I know it's bad…"

Other celebrities that have participated in the trend are Nina Dobrev, Terry Crews, Jimmy Fallon, Gabrielle Union, Paris Hilton, and Brooke Shields.

