Victoria Beckham publicly reacts to Brooklyn's latest interview after absence from Romeo's birthday The Spice Girl took to social media

Victoria Beckham took to social media on Saturday with a message for her son Brooklyn Beckham, 23, after his latest interview with Vogue Hong Kong.

The fashion mogul's reaction comes just hours after her firstborn was noticeably absent from his younger brother Romeo's 20th birthday celebrations where dad David, brother Cruz, 17, and sister Harper, 11 united at Geko, a lavish restaurant in Miami.

Responding to the interview, the 48-year-old shared a photo that read: "Looking good Bust, @brooklynpeltzbeckham," and added an avatar of herself shaping a heart with her hands.

In the photo, Brooklyn wore a black top and pair of jeans as he knelt in a garden while being showered with water coming off of the sprinklers.

David Beckham shared the same message

There have been reports in recent months of a growing 'feud' between Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz with his parents, and Brooklyn hasn't been photographed with his family since his wedding April.

Despite the noticeable distance from his family, talking to Variety magazine he and Nicola addressed the suspected rift, and the Tranformersstar also revealed that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Brooklyn was absent from Romeo's birthday celebrations

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

