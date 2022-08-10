Alyssa Farah Griffin shares thoughts on joining The View and co-stars The former White House advisor is gearing up for change

Big things are happening for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was just recently announced to be one of the two new ladies joining the panel of The View.

She and Ana Navarro will step in full-time as co-hosts for the show's 26th season, filling in the conservative spots alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

Speaking with People soon after the announcement was made, Alyssa opened up about the opportunity and how it felt to finally have the news out there.

"I am just thrilled, honored, humbled, so many words. But it finally feels real. I've known the news for a little bit, and finally having it come out was just, it's a dream come true. So I'm just so excited," she shared.

"There's no better way to describe The View than truly iconic," she added. "And it's iconic because it's really set the tone for women speaking up and speaking out. I never could have dreamed that I would be at this table, and I'm so deeply, deeply honored to be there.

Alyssa also opened up about her time in the White House with former Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump, plus her efforts to since distance herself from that administration.

Alyssa joined season 26 as a full-time host

On a positive note, she got to open up about her co-stars for the season, having nothing but glowing praise for them on the show and in her interview.

The former White House advisor spoke about the "brilliant" Sunny and her appeal for critical race theory, the "kind and thoughtful" Sara, and Ana's sense of humor.

Of Joy, she said: "Joy's so strong in her convictions, but she has a way of delivering the toughest blow with humor. Humor is one of the greatest healers and our country needs more of it."

And finally, when asked about Whoopi, Alyssa gushed: "Look, I don't need to tell you, Whoopi's an icon. People love her. They adore her. I followed her career my entire life.

The political advisor has made prior appearances on the show in a rotating capacity

"She resonates with people. She'll tell the audience, 'Don't let anyone tell you things are decided. This is where the country's going. It's up to you. Vote. Use your vote.'"

