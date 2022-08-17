The View announces surprising news ahead of its new season Wow!

Less than a week after celebrating the anniversary of officially being on the air for a whopping twenty-five years, The View has announced that the causes for celebration keep on coming!

MORE: Alyssa Farah Griffin shares thoughts on joining The View and co-stars

The official Instagram account for the show took to the social media app to share a special tribute to the long-running program and all of the fabulous hosts that make it happen, as it celebrated yet another milestone.

Twenty-five years later – and nearly the same amount of hosts – and they are still bringing in the accolades, and the viewers!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg comes under fire for anti-semitic comments

MORE: The View's Sunny Hostin secures multi-year deal to stay on show

It was announced on 17 August that the talk show is officially the most-watched daytime talk show.

What's more, it is the second year in a row that they achieve the major television accomplishment.

In a sweet post of celebration and gratitude, the caption read: "Thanks to our amazing viewers, #TheView is the most-watched daytime talk show for the second consecutive season."

The talk show premieres its 26th season in September

They said they closed out their "historic" season by: "Ranking #1 in households and total viewers among daytime networks and syndicated talk shows and news programs!"

MORE: Meghan McCain opens up about decision to leave The View after cast announcement

MORE: Joy Behar reveals details of her near-death experience live on-air

Fans were quick to express their love for the show, writing: "Congratulations!!" and: "Congrats to all! And thank you for always keeping a diverse panel to allow viewers to learn about all perspectives," as well as: "Congratulations, ladies, and thank you all for a great show!! Looking forward to another great season!"

The original hosts of The View were Joy Behar, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, Barbara Walters, and Debbie Matenopoulos

The news comes just days after celebrating their quarter-century anniversary, for which they reminisced over the show's beginnings, and recalled its founder Barbara Walters' original vision.

The show shared a heartfelt quote by the esteemed journalist from the very first episode back on 11 August, 1997. She said: "I've always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds and views…This is that show. We call it The View."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.