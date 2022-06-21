Joy Behar makes emotional revelation about how much The View has changed The stars made some unfortunate confessions

A lot has changed since Barbara Walters created The View in the late nineties, with over a dozen hosts coming in and leaving – or getting fired – and changes in format.

Now, as the original hosts, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Meredith Vieira and Star Jones, reunite, Joy is opening about just how much change she's faced as the last of the original hosts to still be a part of the show, and how it hasn't always been easy.

The View was created just two years after the dot-com boom in 1995, and the host revealed just how much she believes the Internet and social media are responsible for the show changing, and for it being a harder job than ever before.

Since her other three former co-hosts left the show before social media became so influential, she told them: "You guys also missed the Twitter era, you missed Facebook…" to which they quickly let out a round of "thank god's," admitting that they could not have handled it.

"Everything I say now is discussed," Joy said, and Debbie went on to confess: "That's probably one of the hardest things of having done that show is the public criticism."

She went on to recall: "No matter what, you would walk out on the street and someone would tell you to your face what they hated about what you said that day."

The hosts open up about how different the show is now

The long-lasting host then discussed the same topic with her current co-stars, and she admitted that one of the biggest changes came not only after the boom of social media, but when Donald Trump became president.

"We used to have more laughs," she candidly expressed, before saying: "He became so scary as a leader, whatever he is, as someone that is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we thought and felt."

The View has had over 20 different women as hosts

As they all discussed the consequences and changes, they all made the sad revelation of the amount of death threats and nasty comments they have received as a result as well.

Fans were quick to agree with them and support them amid the tough conversation, writing: "Love you ladies," and one even said: "I would like to see Joy Behar take over."

