Gwen Stefani wows in cropped corset and chains as she graces the cover of Vogue The Voice star turned up the heat

Gwen Stefani made sure all eyes were on her when she made a statement as the cover star of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

The No Doubt singer dazzled in a pink, cropped corset which she'd paired with fishnets and a plethora of heavy, gold chain jewelry.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's teen son and girlfriend share adorable anniversary update

Gwen peeked out from behind her platinum blonde locks which she wore in a short, sleek bob.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani confirms return to The Voice

Both Gwen and the publication shared the cover on Instagram and revealed the chunky necklace was Versace.

"Singer, lyricist, rapper, designer and actress #GwenStefani talks about change, adaptation, truth and self-expression in an exclusive interview for #VogueCS," the caption read.

MORE: Gwen Stefani divides fans with surprise makeover ahead of new season of The Voice

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans can't get enough of her incredible baby photos

Fans loved her look and wrote: "Such a beauty," and, "Omgg i want this EDITION," while another added: "Absolutely stunning."

Gwen was shining star on the cover of Vogue

Her magazine cover comes days after Gwen appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers.

The Sweet Escape songstress spoke to the TV host about her current role as a coach on The Voice US, but Gwen's fans were distracted by her age-defying looks, with many drawing attention to her features. A number of her fans said they didn't even recognize her and marveled at how she never seems to age.

MORE: Blake Shelton talks juggling life with Gwen Stefani and step kids with career

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Gwen recently opened up to The Telegraph about how she deals with society's ever-changing beauty standards.

Gwen is no stranger to show-stopping looks

"People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess... I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," she said.

Gwen added: "It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight. It can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

The singer's latest appearance comes after she spoke to Luisa via Roma's magazine about the power of makeup. Speaking candidly, she said: "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.